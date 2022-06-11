ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in May

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. ASOS has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $72.49.

Get ASOS alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASOMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($48.25) to GBX 2,900 ($36.34) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.35) to GBX 2,900 ($36.34) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($46.37) to GBX 2,850 ($35.71) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($60.15) to GBX 4,000 ($50.13) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,125 ($26.63) to GBX 1,615 ($20.24) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,078.33.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.