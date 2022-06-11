AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen Sells 3,227 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,389,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 112,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,785. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.10. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.44). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

