AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CFO Sells $31,700.00 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,585 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 112,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.10. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.17 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.
About AssetMark Financial (Get Rating)
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.
