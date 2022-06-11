AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen Sells 877 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 877 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $16,715.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,865.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AMK traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $19.26. 112,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,785. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.10.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.44). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 87.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

