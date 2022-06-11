AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Insider Michael Kim Sells 1,801 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) insider Michael Kim sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $36,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.26. 112,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,785. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.10. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.44). AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after buying an additional 259,120 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 206,037 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 135,016 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.