Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the May 15th total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($22.58) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($19.89) to €18.00 ($19.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.00 ($19.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($25.16) to €22.60 ($24.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €23.00 ($24.73) to €23.50 ($25.27) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Shares of ARZGY opened at $8.19 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

