Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 424.2% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASBFY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,700.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $19.94 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

