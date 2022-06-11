Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $173.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.89. Assurant has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 197.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Assurant by 453.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

