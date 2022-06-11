Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Update

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Astika stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Astika has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
Astika Company Profile (Get Rating)
