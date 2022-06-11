Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Update

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Astika stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Astika has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

Astika Company Profile

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

