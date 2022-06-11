Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Senior Officer Matthew Taylor Sells 262,900 Shares

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Matthew Taylor sold 262,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.07, for a total transaction of C$807,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,699,350.

ATH stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.18. 7,921,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,587,337. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$389.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.4946519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

