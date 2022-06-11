Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Senior Officer Sells C$2,003,840.00 in Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 646,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$2,003,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,875,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,115,290.
TSE:ATH traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,921,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.92. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$3.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.88.
Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$389.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.4946519 EPS for the current year.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
