Athena Gold (AHNR) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Athena Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Athena Gold alerts:

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Athena Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Athena Gold Competitors 478 2768 3616 78 2.47

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 56.98%. Given Athena Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athena Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -12.49% -9.30% Athena Gold Competitors -114.66% -88.92% 0.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athena Gold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A -$1.03 million -6.06 Athena Gold Competitors $1.65 billion $141.09 million -11,008.91

Athena Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold. Athena Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Athena Gold rivals beat Athena Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Athena Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. Athena Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.