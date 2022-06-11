Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 349.4% from the May 15th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

In related news, insider Harriett J. Robinson bought 1,363,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAME stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

Atlantic American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

