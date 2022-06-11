Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 682.89 ($8.56).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUTO shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.96) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.27) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.02) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 552.60 ($6.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 601.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 653.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 531.20 ($6.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.42).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

