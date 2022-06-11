AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 38,153 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 38,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $4,646,272.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,225,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,757,287.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.12. The company had a trading volume of 987,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.17.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castellan Group boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

