Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ AATC opened at $5.74 on Friday. Autoscope Technologies has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 9.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AATC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

