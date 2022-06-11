Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AATC opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Autoscope Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $30.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth $668,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth $555,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

