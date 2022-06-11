AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,115.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,944.66 per share, with a total value of $503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,482 shares of company stock worth $15,767,334 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AutoZone by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,797,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO traded down $36.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,064.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,045. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,374.13 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,054.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,991.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

