Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $168.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.84. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,639,000 after buying an additional 205,878 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

