AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,577.50.

AVEVF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,750 ($34.46) to GBX 2,725 ($34.15) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.59) to GBX 2,400 ($30.08) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($33.58) to GBX 2,310 ($28.95) in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AVEVF stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

