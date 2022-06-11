AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.10.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVVAA World Health Care Products (AVVH)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.