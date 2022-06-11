AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.10.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

