Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZYO. Cowen decreased their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Aziyo Biologics ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 260.23% and a negative net margin of 60.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 33,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

