Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.13, for a total transaction of 12,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 522,000 shares in the company, valued at 3,199,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.46, for a total transaction of 10,920.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.18, for a total transaction of 12,360.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.34, for a total transaction of 12,680.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.75, for a total transaction of 11,500.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.86, for a total transaction of 11,720.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.22, for a total transaction of 12,440.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 12,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.69, for a total transaction of 13,380.00.

Shares of Backblaze stock traded down 0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 5.54. 145,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,279. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of 5.25 and a 52-week high of 36.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of 8.07 and a 200-day moving average of 12.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BLZE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $117,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

