Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Down 62.7% in May

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the May 15th total of 667,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

