BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get BancFirst alerts:

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $90.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $96.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.44. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.17.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $4,413,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,136,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,810,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,301,317. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.