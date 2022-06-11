Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.23.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.34) to €6.40 ($6.88) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.20 ($6.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
