BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a growth of 249.9% from the May 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BDORY opened at $6.88 on Friday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

