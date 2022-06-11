Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

CIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $29,536,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $16,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth $10,958,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $7,740,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIB opened at $39.75 on Friday. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

