Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

