Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $65.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Banner alerts:

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $7,438,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 290,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 141,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Banner has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.