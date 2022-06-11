Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.78. 141,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,359. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

