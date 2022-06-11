Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bannix Acquisition by 15.4% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 582,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 77,899 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,655,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,600,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,292,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bannix Acquisition by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 313,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNIX opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Bannix Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the B2B enterprise software, telecom, financial, and retail industries.

