Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 336.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BASA stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.
Basanite Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Basanite (BASA)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.