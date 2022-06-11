Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 336.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BASA stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

