Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Down 70.6% in May

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the May 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Basf from €80.00 ($86.02) to €76.50 ($82.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Basf from €72.00 ($77.42) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. Basf has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Basf (Get Rating)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.