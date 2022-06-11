Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Up 210.7% in May

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 210.7% from the May 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BMWYY opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $38.48.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMWYY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($119.35) to €107.00 ($115.05) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.