BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 210.5% from the May 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $5.80.
About BB Seguridade Participações (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BB Seguridade Participações (BBSEY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.