BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 210.5% from the May 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.

