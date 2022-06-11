Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 281.0% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Benitec Biopharma worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

