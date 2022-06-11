Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,860,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,193,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,309,807.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285,123 shares in the company, valued at $797,597,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068 over the last ninety days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.07, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

