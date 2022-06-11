Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BACA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,468. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $513,000.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

