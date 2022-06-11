BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the first quarter worth $44,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BYSI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.77. 332,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,285. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

BeyondSpring ( NASDAQ:BYSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BeyondSpring had a negative return on equity of 144.52% and a negative net margin of 4,750.48%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

