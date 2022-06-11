Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS:BNVIF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Binovi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
