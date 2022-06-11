BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $121.32 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 34.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. BioNTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.66%.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

