BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $265.21 Average PT from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.21.

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,936.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BioNTech by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioNTech by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BNTX stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.15. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $121.32 and a 52 week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 34.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. BioNTech’s payout ratio is 2.66%.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

