Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.41.

BIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$11.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.97 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$285.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruno P. Geremia sold 100,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total transaction of C$1,110,000.00. Also, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at C$2,215,476.90. Insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,750 over the last quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

