Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen Sells 100,000 Shares

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total value of C$1,216,250.00.

BIR stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.85. 3,238,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.97 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.97. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$285.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.21.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.