BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Down 67.3% in May

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the May 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 209,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period.

NYSE:BOE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 126,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,861. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

