BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Receives Average Rating of “” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock traded down 0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 16.40. 204,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,174. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 17.47. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 14.96 and a fifty-two week high of 29.99.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)
