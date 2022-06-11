BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the May 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

BIT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 124,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,851. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

