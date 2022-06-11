BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Down 63.9% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the May 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $75,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $12.12 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.