BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the May 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 507,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 519,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 41,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 167,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,110. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

